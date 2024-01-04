Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.33. Fortrea shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 16,989 shares traded.

FTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

