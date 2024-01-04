Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

