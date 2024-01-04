Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. FOX has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.42.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.