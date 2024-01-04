Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
