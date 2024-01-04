Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 14,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,862. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

