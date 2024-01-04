Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 145,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,051,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 864,996 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

