FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

FTAI stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

