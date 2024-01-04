Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2,138.4% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165,277 shares in the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

