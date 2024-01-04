FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 201,528 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

