FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FutureFuel Stock Down 0.2 %
FF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
