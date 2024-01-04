FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issued By Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,746 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

