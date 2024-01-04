FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

