FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

