FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.47 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

