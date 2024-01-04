FY2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

