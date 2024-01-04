FY2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $4,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

