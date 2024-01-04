FY2024 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Lowered by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.12 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

