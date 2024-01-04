FY2024 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after acquiring an additional 567,206 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

