G2 Capital Management LLC OH Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $241.81. 48,405,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,739,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.