G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $234.52. 1,222,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.46 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.