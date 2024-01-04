G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 79,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

