G2 Capital Management LLC OH Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 515,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,151. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

