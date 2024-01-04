Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 132,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

