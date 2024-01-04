General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GE traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.15. 712,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,174. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08. General Electric has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.