General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

