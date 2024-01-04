General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 516,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,291. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

