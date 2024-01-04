General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

