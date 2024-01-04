Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.