Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
