Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $165.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,208. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

