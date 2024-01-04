Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,552 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,945. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.