Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,641 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 593,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.