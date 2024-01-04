Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,155,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,399,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 257,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,574. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

