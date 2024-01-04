Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,841. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

