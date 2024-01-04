Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 190,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,869. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.