Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 377,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,565. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EVH

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.