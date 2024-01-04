Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

WMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,302,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

