Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 1,893,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

