Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

