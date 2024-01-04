Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.84. 217,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.