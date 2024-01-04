Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

