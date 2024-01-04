Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

PXI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

