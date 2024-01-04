Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $412,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

ITA stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 841,097 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

