Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CWST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

