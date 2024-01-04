Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,200. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

