Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

