Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.56. 50,942,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,125,055. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $767.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

