Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EWJ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,798. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

