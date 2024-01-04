Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,346,000 after purchasing an additional 222,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 426,833 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 190,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,025. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

