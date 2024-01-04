Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.32. 1,282,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,185. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

