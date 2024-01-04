Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 2,229,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

