Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 51,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

